UP: Man attempts self-immolation at SSP's office alleging harassment by police

Budaun (UP), Jan 1 (PTI) An e-rickshaw owner attempted self-immolation at the office of the senior superintendent of police in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun on Wednesday alleging police harassment and threats of false cases, officials said.

Gulfaam (32), a resident of Nai Sarai in the Kotwali Sadar area, set himself ablaze after dousing himself in oil. Cops present on the spot managed to extinguish the flames, but not before Gulfaam sustained severe burn injuries, officials said.

Speaking to reporters, Gulfaam alleged, "On December 30, Nihal, Munazir, Shakir and others snatched my e-rickshaw, mobile phone, and Rs 2,200. I filed a complaint at Kotwali Sadar, but no action was taken. Instead, I was threatened and left with no choice but to take this step." Accusing the local circle officer (CO) of intimidation, Gulfaam claimed, "The CO threatened to frame me under a false charge involving 2 kg of contraband to send me to jail. Unable to endure the harassment and threats, I attempted self-immolation." Refuting his claims, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Brijesh Kumar Singh said, "Gulfaam has been involved in disputes with his in-laws for the past two years, leading to the registration of multiple cases at Kotwali Mujaria and Civil Lines police stations.

"On December 30, he allegedly entered his in-laws' house forcefully, prompting his sister-in-law to file a police complaint. Stressed over this case, he attempted self-immolation today." The SSP added that police promptly rescued Gulfaam and rushed him to the district hospital from where he was referred to Bareilly for advanced treatment.

"Gulfaam is currently under medical care. Further legal action will follow based on the findings of our probe," Singh said. PTI COR KIS ARI