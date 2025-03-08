UP: Man attempts self immolation during revenue dept's land measurement operation

Saharanpur (UP), Mar 8 (PTI) A man tried to set himself on fire during a land measurement operation conducted by revenue officials and police in Sultanpur village here on Saturday, officials said.

"The incident occurred as a team was measuring land following a Revenue Court decision," said District Magistrate Manish Bansal "Sardar Vedprakash alias Vijendra Singh (60), the alleged encroacher, set himself on fire in protest, causing panic at the scene," the DM said.

Revenue Department officials and police quickly extinguished the flames and rushed him to Pilkhani Medical College, Saharanpur, where he remains in critical condition.

The DM confirmed that the team was carrying out a measurement under Section 24 of the Revenue Court.