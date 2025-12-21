UP: Man attempts to rape 9-year-old girl, flees after locals intervene

Pratapgarh (UP), Dec 21 (PTI) A man allegedly attempted to rape a nine-year-old girl in the Udaidih market area in Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh, police said on Sunday.

Hearing the girl's cries for help, locals rushed to the spot, prompting the man to flee on Saturday evening. A search operation to nab him is underway and police have formed multiple teams, they said.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Patti, Manoj Raghuvanshi, said the incident happened when the girl had gone out to relieve herself.

Javed, 28, who lives in the market area, allegedly stopped the minor and attempted to rape her. Locals rushed to the spot after hearing the girl's cries for help.

A police team reached the spot to gather details and based on a formal complaint filed by the victim's family, an FIR has been lodged, he said. PTI COR CDN SKY SKY