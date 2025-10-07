UP: Man beaten to death after being mistaken for thief

Shahjahanpur (UP), Oct 7 (PTI) A man was allegedly tied and beaten to death by security guards who mistook him for a thief at an under-construction housing colony here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Monday night in a colony under the Tilhar police station area, Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Dwivedi told PTI. The man remains unidentified and was about 40 years old.

Narrating what had happened, Dwivedi said security guards posted at the site spotted three men roaming inside the colony late at night. When they called out to the three, two of the men fled while one was caught after a chase. The guards then tied the man's hands and legs.

According to Dwivedi, the man’s condition deteriorated soon after and the guards took him to a hospital where doctors declared him dead.

He had “Uday Wali” written on his wrist and bore multiple injury marks on his body, suggesting he may have been beaten before his death, the SP added.

Police have sent the body for a postmortem and launched an investigation into the incident.

In a similar incident in Raebareli last week, a 40-year-old Dalit man was lynched by a mob after they mistook him for a thief.