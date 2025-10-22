UP: Man beaten to death by villager for making insulting remarks

Shahjahanpur (UP), Oct 22 (PTI) A man was allegedly beaten to death with sticks after he allegedly taunted and insulted a villager with whose sister he had eloped five years ago, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place on Tuesday evening and the main accused has been arrested.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Dwivedi told PTI that five years ago, the deceased identified as Omkar (28), a resident of Saptyara village, had eloped with the sister of Rizwan, who belongs to another faith.

Omkar was jailed for eloping with the woman. After his release from jail, the deceased would constantly make insulting and provocative comments whenever he saw Rizwan.

On Tuesday evening, Omkar had gone towards the fields when Rizwan allegedly beat him with sticks, resulting in his death on the spot.

Based on a complaint filed by the deceased's mother, police have registered a case of murder against Rizwan, Jaavir, Qadeer Ali, and Sameer. Police took the body into custody on Tuesday night and sent it for postmortem.

Rizwan has been detained for questioning, police said.