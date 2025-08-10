UP: Man beaten to death over financial dispute

Pilibhit (UP), Aug 10 (PTI) A 45-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death and nine others were injured in a clash between two groups over a monetary dispute in Katkwara village, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Saturday night when a long-standing dispute between the groups of Harishankar, Satpal, and Surajpal, Nanhelal escalated.

Armed with sticks, Surajpal, Nanhelal, and their associates allegedly attacked the rival group, leaving Satpal and several others seriously injured. They were rushed to the hospital, officials said.

Satpal was declared dead at a community health centre, while the other injured persons are undergoing treatment.

Police have deployed additional forces in the village to prevent further tensions and have launched a manhunt for the accused, who are absconding.

While the authorities have appealed for calm, the victim’s family has alleged that the attack was premeditated. PTI CORR ABN ABN SMV MPL MPL