UP man beaten to death, son injured in clash between two groups

Muzaffarnagar, Apr 16 (PTI) A 60-year-old man was beaten to death and his son suffered injuries in a violent clash between two groups over a minor dispute in a village here, police said Wednesday.

The incident took place late Tuesday night at Kadi Nizampur village under the Kakroli police station area, they said.

Sub-Inspector Devender Kumar said the deceased has been identified as Shyamlal. His son Ramesh sustained serious injuries and undergoing treatment.

The police said the altercation began between two men -- Saurabh and Vinod Kumar -- over an unspecified issue. The argument quickly escalated into a physical fight and members of both the sides started attacking each other with lathis (sticks).

During the clash, Shyamlal and his son Ramesh tried to intervene. However, the 60-year-old man was fatally injured.

"The matter is being investigated and appropriate legal action will be taken against those involved," the police added.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and additional security has been deployed in the village to prevent further tension, they said. PTI COR KIS NB