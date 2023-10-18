UP: Man beats brother to death following argument in drunken state

Sambhal (UP), Oct 18 (PTI) A 30-year-old man died here after his brother hit him on the head with a stick over an argument in an inebriated state, police said on Wednesday.

They said the incident occurred in the Junawai police station area Tuesday night.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shrish Chandra said Kalu and his brother Kailash, alias Chimman Singh, residents of Rukhrha Pukhta village, had an argument after consuming alcohol.

Kalu was severely injured when Kailash hit him with the stick. He died on the way to the hospital, the ASP said.

Chandra added that based on a complaint lodged by Kalu's family members, a case was registered against Kailash.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, police added. PTI COR NAV IJT IJT