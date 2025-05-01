UP: Man beats elderly father to death for objecting to his alcohol consumption

Muzaffarnagar (UP), May 1 (PTI) An elderly man was allegedly beaten to death by his son at a village in Uttar Pradesh's Muzzafarnagar district for objecting to his alcohol consumption, police said on Wednesday.

Confirming the incident that took place on Wednesday night at Arhora village, circle officer Yatendra Kumar Nagar said, "Sunder Pal Balmiki (70) was attacked by his son Pintu after he objected to the latter's drinking habit." A search is on to arrest Pintu who's absconding, the officer said.

According to police, a heated argument broke out between Balmiki and Pintu over the latter's alcohol consumption.

"As the argument escalated, Pintu allegedly attacked his father with a griddle ('tawa'). Balmiki was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead upon arrival," Nagar said. PTI COR CDN ARI