UP: Man beats teen daughter to death over calls with friend

Shahjahanpur (UP), Nov 4 (PTI) A man allegedly beat his 18-year-old daughter to death here on Tuesday for talking to a friend on the phone despite his objections, police said.

Police have detained 50-year-old Noor Mohammad who allegedly broke his daughter, Ruby's phone, which escalated into an argument and later, he thrashed her with a stick, killing her.

The phone calls were a matter of frequent arguments between them, Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Dwivedi told PTI. They were from Sutnera village in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

When Ruby defied her father's orders to not speak to the friend, Noor Mohammed on Monday broke her phone and threw it away.

Dwivedi said that during questioning, a family member told police that an argument broke out between the father and daughter on Tuesday afternoon over the phone.

Things escalated, with the father resorting to beat his daughter with a stick, which killed her.

When police were informed about the incident, they arrived at the scene and sent the body for post-mortem.

A search was then conducted for the father, who was found hiding in the village.

He has been detained for questioning and is currently being interrogated, police said.