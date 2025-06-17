UP: Man believed to be beggar found dead at Mathura Junction with Rs 91,000 in cash

Mathura (UP), Jun 17 (PTI) An elderly person, believed to be a beggar, was found dead at Mathura Junction with over Rs 91,000 in cash and coins from his belongings, officials said on Tuesday.

Government Railway Police (GRP) station in-charge Yadram Singh said the unidentified man was found dead on platform number eight of the railway station on Monday. He appeared to be a beggar who had been seeking alms from passengers at the station for a long time, the GRP officer added.

Workers at the station's canteen told police that the man had been unwell for a few days, which could have led to his death.

"We searched his belongings and found Rs 91,070 in cash and coins in a polythene bag," Singh said.

Efforts are on to identify the deceased. His photograph has been circulated to nearby police stations and uploaded to websites that track missing and unidentified persons, he added.

Sub-Inspector Shivpal Singh, the investigating officer, said a Punjab National Bank withdrawal slip was also found in the bag, and police are trying to trace the deceased's identity through his bank account details.

A basic mobile phone without a SIM card was also recovered from the spot.

The body has been kept in the mortuary for 72 hours as per legal procedure while authorities await a claimant, officials said. PTI COR ABN AMJ ABN AMJ AMJ