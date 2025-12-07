Pilibhit(UP), Dec 6 (PTI) Police have registered an FIR after 26 child pornography videos were found uploaded on Instagram, based on a cyber tipline report received through the Union Home Ministry's cyber portal, officials said on Saturday.

The mobile number linked to the Instagram account was traced to a resident of a village under the Sehramau North police station area. He was booked on Friday under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Information Technology Act, police said.

Pilibhit Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Yadav said a detailed probe is underway and instructions have been issued to gather additional information through the portal.

According to the FIR, the cyber crime headquarters in Lucknow forwarded the tipline report, following which it was found that Ritik Shukla had uploaded the videos on August 28. Digital evidence has been secured, police said.

Inspector Sanjay Singh said the accused was taken into custody on Saturday but has denied uploading the content. The matter has been referred to the cyber cell for further action.