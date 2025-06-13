UP man booked for abetting woman's suicide in Bhiwandi

Thane, Jun 13 (PTI) A case has been registered against a man for allegedly abetting a woman's suicide in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Friday.

While the incident occurred in March 2024, a case was registered based on a recent complaint lodged by the woman's sister, who found some notes with the accused's name, an official said.

He said the victim, Rita Sahani, was found hanging in her house in Kalher locality on March 22, 2024.

Sahani's sister, in her complaint, has alleged that she discovered a school notebook and a personal diary hidden under a cupboard, in which the victim had written that she had been in a relationship with one Navneet Rajput, a resident of Uttar Pradesh and the latter was marrying someone else.

He said the victim, in her notes, also accused the man of misleading and threatening her.

Based on her statement and the evidence provided, a case has now been registered under section 108 (abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, the official said. PTI COR ARU