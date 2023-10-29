UP man booked for killing brother

Ballia (UP), Oct 29 (PTI) Police here have booked a 30-year-old man for allegedly murdering his brother, an official said on Sunday.

Advertisment

According to police, a body was found in a well in Sikaria Khurd village on Sunday. The deceased was identified as 40-year-old Bablu Paswan.

Superintendent of Police S Anand said gashes on the neck of Bablu Paswan suggested that he was murdered and thrown into the well.

He had gone out of his house on Friday evening but did not return, police said.

Based on the complaint lodged by Bablu Paswan's wife, a case was registered against Mangni Paswan, the brother of the deceased, police said. PTI COR NAV RHL