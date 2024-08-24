Ballia (UP), Aug 24 (PTI) A man was booked after a video purportedly showed him making objectionable comments against the Dalit community, police said on Saturday.
The man in the online video was identified as Bhim Singh alias Shakti, a resident of Aundi village.
An FIR was registered against him under sections of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the IT Act on Friday, Circle Officer (CO) Shyam Kant said.
Singh was seen allegedly making lewd comments against the Dalit community, Kant said.
Some organisations had called for Bharat Bandh on August 21 to protest against a recent Supreme Court decision regarding sub-classification in the reservation for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe.
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Bhim Army supporters staged a demonstration at Phephana intersection on Friday against Singh's statement. PTI COR CDN HIG
UP: Man booked for making objectionable comments against Dalit community
Follow Us
Ballia (UP), Aug 24 (PTI) A man was booked after a video purportedly showed him making objectionable comments against the Dalit community, police said on Saturday.
The man in the online video was identified as Bhim Singh alias Shakti, a resident of Aundi village.
An FIR was registered against him under sections of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the IT Act on Friday, Circle Officer (CO) Shyam Kant said.
Singh was seen allegedly making lewd comments against the Dalit community, Kant said.
Some organisations had called for Bharat Bandh on August 21 to protest against a recent Supreme Court decision regarding sub-classification in the reservation for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe.
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Bhim Army supporters staged a demonstration at Phephana intersection on Friday against Singh's statement. PTI COR CDN HIG