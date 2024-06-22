UP: Man booked for posting video of animal slaughter on social media

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jun 22 (PTI) A man has been booked here for allegedly posting a video of slaughtering of an animal on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha on social media, police said on Saturday.

Hindu activists led by Mahant Yashvir Maharaj threatened to stage a dharna on June 24, alleging that the man had slaughtered a cow on the occasion and demanded action against the accused.

However, Superintendent of Police Abhishek said cow slaughtering was not found during the inquiry.

A case has been registered against the man under the IPC Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, etc and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 505 (2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes), the police said. PTI COR NAV NB NB