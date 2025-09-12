UP: Man booked for provocative post on social media over Nepal protests

Bulandshahr (UP), Sep 12 (PTI) Police here have booked a man for endangering the unity, sovereignty, and integrity of the country over an alleged provocative post on social media platform 'X'. The post used footage from the ongoing protests in Nepal, police said.

A case was registered against accused Arpit Sharma at Kotwali Nagar police station on Thursday. According to the complaint, Sharma intentionally used the social media platform to create and share a "provocative video'' related to the unrest in Nepal.

Superintendent of Police (City) Shankar Prasad said Sharma posted the inflammatory content using the Nepal protests to issue statements that threaten the country's integrity.

The police took immediate notice of the post and registered a case under Section 152 of the BNS (acts that endanger the sovereignty, unity, and integrity of India). The police said that Sharma is currently residing in the UK.

Further investigation is underway to take appropriate legal action, said the officer.