UP: Man booked for raping PhD scholar on pretext of marriage

Lucknow, Mar 26 (PTI) A man has been booked for allegedly raping a PhD scholar at an engineering institute here, under the pretext of marriage, police said on Wednesday.

The Station House Officer (SHO) of the PGI police station here said, "The FIR was originally registered in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh and was transferred here on Monday." According to police sources, the victim who is a native of Jabalpur has accused Abhinav Srivastav of raping her on multiple occasions in 2023 on the pretext of marriage.

The incident occurred in a hotel located in the PGI police station area.

"We have launched an initial probe into the matter and the accused will be arrested soon," said the SHO. PTI CDN HIG