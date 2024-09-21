UP: Man booked for sending woman's obscene pictures to her fiance's parents

Bhadohi (UP), Sep 21 (PTI) A man has been booked for allegedly sending obscene pictures of a woman to her fiance’s parents here, police said on Saturday as they are making efforts to nab the absconding accused.

In her complaint, the 19-year-old woman’s mother alleged that Dilnawaz (28) has been stalking her daughter for the last several months and they had also told his family members about it.

Aurai Crime Inspector Sanjay Yadav said when the woman’s family fixed her marriage in Prayagraj a month ago, the accused created a fake Telegram account in her name and sent obscene pictures and messages to her fiance’s family members.

When the woman’s brother called out the accused, he threatened to kill him and said that he would defame the woman so that she would have to marry him, he said.

A police team raided the accused’s house but Dilnawaz, along with his family, ran away before they arrived there, he said.

A case has been registered against Dilnawaz under sections 78 (2) (Stalking) 351 (3) (Criminal intimidation) of the BNS and IT Act and efforts are on to nab him, Yadav said. PTI COR NAV NB NB