UP man booked for sharing 'objectionable' AI video of PM Modi

Etah (UP), Mar 7 (PTI) Police in Uttar Pradesh's Etah district have registered an FIR against a man for allegedly circulating an “objectionable” AI-generated video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, officials said on Saturday.

According to police, the video was created by misusing artificial intelligence (AI) to manipulate the prime minister's image, which was later circulated on social media.

The video, which purportedly showed scenes of assault and a person being thrown into water, triggered anger among people after it went viral, they said.

Pilua SHO Sandeep Rana said the video was posted on X on Friday.

During the investigation, police found that the video was also circulated widely by an Instagram handle linked to Sanjay, a resident of Puthiya village within the Pilua police station limits, the SHO said.

The FIR was registered against Sanjay based on a written complaint filed by sub-inspector Pravesh Rana, and screenshots of the viral post and the “original” video have been preserved as evidence, police said.

Circle Officer (Sadar) Sankalp Deep Kushwaha said the probe has been assigned to the Pilua police station, and action would be taken against those found spreading misleading or objectionable content on social media.