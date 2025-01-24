UP: Man booked for sodomising 14-year-old boy in Ballia

Ballia (UP), Jan 24 (PTI) A case has been registered against a 40-year-old man, for allegedly sodomising a minor boy here, police said on Friday.

The incident took place in the Maniyar area on Wednesday night when the accused, Brijesh Rajbhar, took the 14-year-old boy to his house and allegedly sodomised him while being intoxicated, officials said.

Station House Officer Ratnesh Kumar Dubey said based on the complaint lodged by the boy's uncle, an FIR has been registered against the accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Efforts are underway to arrest the accused, he added.