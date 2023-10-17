UP: Man booked over 'objectionable' WhatsApp status in Bareilly

Bareilly (UP), Oct 17 (PTI) A man has been booked over an “objectionable” WhatsApp status that hurt the religious sentiments of a community, police said here on Tuesday.

The FIR was registered against Mohammad Fahim Ali in Bhojipura police station under IPC section 505 (2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes) and under provisions of the Information Technology (IT) Act, said Mukesh Chandra Mishra, ASP (rural).

A number of religious organisations had also informed the police about the WhatsApp status due to which the sub-inspector registered the FIR. A probe on the matter is underway, police said.