UP: Man booked under Gangster Act escapes from court in Bhadohi; two SIs suspended

Bhadohi (UP), Sep 16 (PTI) A man booked under the Gangster Act escaped from police custody after being produced in a court in Bhadohi, officials said on Tuesday.

Ateeq Ahmad (22), a resident of Alampur, is facing 10 serious criminal cases, including under the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, 1986, a special statute enacted to combat organised criminal activities and anti-social elements.

Ahmad was produced before the juvenile justice court in connection with an old case when he gave police the slip at around 1 pm, ASP Shubham Agrawal told PTI.

Two sub-inspectors who brought Ahmad to court have been suspended with immediate effect, the officer said, adding that five police teams have been constituted to track down the accused.

A case has been registered against the two policemen as well as Ahmad at the Gyanpur police station, the ASP said.