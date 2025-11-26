UP: Man, brother-in-law booked for filing false robbery, abduction complaint in Mirzapur

Mirzapur (UP), Nov 26 (PTI) Police in Mirzapur have booked two men for allegedly concocting a story of robbery and abduction after a probe found their claims to be false, officials said on Wednesday.

According to a press note, the duo, a man and his brother-in-law, had informed the Santnagar police station around 2.30 pm on Tuesday that unidentified persons had abducted one of them and looted Rs 3.5 lakh.

They claimed that they were on their way to purchase goats with the cash when they stopped near Dadri Bandh.

The brother-in-law went down the embankment to relieve himself, and during that time, the "victim" was allegedly abducted by men in a black car who robbed him of the money, police said, citing the complaint.

Police said the account appeared suspicious prima facie, following which the station in-charge alerted senior officers.

An SOG team, along with senior police officers, inspected the spot, while the surveillance team analysed call detail records, number data, and SMS logs to verify the claims.

"However, no evidence supporting the complaint was found," police said.

"During sustained questioning, both men failed to answer basic queries and later admitted the incident was fabricated," they said.

According to police, the duo revealed that they had borrowed around Rs 4.5 lakh from different people and were unable to repay the money.

They allegedly staged the fake robbery in the hope that once an FIR was filed, they would not be compelled to return the money.

Police said necessary legal action is being initiated against them for lodging a false case.