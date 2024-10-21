UP: Man calls carpet weaver 'jinxed', booked for preventing him from getting work

Bhadohi (UP), Oct 21 (PTI) A man has been booked for defaming a carpet weaver by calling him "jinxed", getting him fired from a couple of jobs and ruining his chances of getting employment here in in Bhadohi district, police said.

Advertisment

The carpet weaver has alleged that whenever he goes to work, the accused either personally arrives or sends someone to malign him and advises owners not to hire him, they said.

Bhadohi Superintendent of Police Meenakshi Katyan said that based on a complaint filed by the weaver, Shiv Shankar Gupta, a case has been registered under sections 352 [intentional insults] and 351(3) [false statements] of the BNS Act against Damdi alias Rai Chand Yadav, a resident of Nagmalpur village." The local police station's officer-in-charge, Sunil Kumar Singh, has been directed to take legal action, she said.

Gupta has alleged that Damdi has been preventing him from working for the last two months, according to his complaint.

Advertisment

He further claimed that Damdi calls him derogatory casteist remarks and spreads rumours that hiring him would bring bad luck and ruin their business.

As a result, Gupta has been dismissed from seven different places in the last two months, according to his complaint.

Despite being a "skilled" weaver, Gupta claimed he has been unemployed for months and is now on the verge of starvation.

Advertisment

When Gupta objected to Damdi's actions, he allegedly abused him and threatened to defame him further, making it impossible for him to live in the village.

Inspector Sunil Kumar Singh said following the SP's directives, a case has been registered against the accused, and further legal proceedings are underway. PTI COR RAJ KIS SKY SKY