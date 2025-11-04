UP man caught on video 'spitting' on rotis at wedding; jailed

Bulandshahr (UP), Nov 4 (PTI) A man was arrested after a video purportedly showing him spitting on rotis at a wedding here went viral on social media, police said on Tuesday.

The video, according to the police, showed the man spitting on rotis as he made them.

The police identified the person as Danish, a resident of Pathan Tola locality.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Dr Tejveer Singh said Danish was booked at Pahasu Police station on November 2 and sent to jail.