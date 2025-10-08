UP: Man claims wife turns into 'nagin' at night, scares him; seeks DM's help in Sitapur

Sitapur (UP), Oct 7 (PTI) A man has approached the Sitapur district magistrate with an unusual complaint claiming he can't sleep at night out of fear as his wife "turns into a nagin".

The wife, in a video, claimed harassment by the husband for dowry.

The complainant, Meraj from Lodhasa village in Mahmudabad tehsil, narrated his ordeal before District Magistrate Abhishek Anand during a Samadhan Diwas' (public grievance redressal day) on October 4.

Meraj alleged that his wife, Nasimun, is mentally unstable and spends the nights pretending to be a nagin (female serpent), hissing and scaring him.

He claimed that despite his repeated pleas, local police failed to take action in the matter, forcing him to approach the district administration for help.

The officials present at the grievance redressal programme were reportedly taken aback by the unusual complaint, even as the district magistrate directed police to look into the matter and take appropriate action.

We have received a complaint has been received and the matter is under investigation, a police official said.

Later on Tuesday, a video of Meraj's wife, Naseemun, surfaced in which she claimed that her husband used to harass her over dowry and wanted to marry again.

Naseemun alleged that Meraj is staging all this for his second marriage.

She also accused him of harassing her over dowry. Naseemun is reportedly four months pregnant and further claims that Meraj is not covering her medical or food expenses. PTI COR ABN KIS NB