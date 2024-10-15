UP: Man collapses, dies while dancing during idol immersion procession in Ballia

Ballia (UP), Oct 15 (PTI) A 20-year-old man died after collapsing while dancing to music during Durga idol immersion procession here, police said on Tuesday.

According to officials, it appears that the man died of a heart attack.

The incident occurred near Ubhaon Mod of Ubhaon area on Monday night when Himanshu Kannaujiya lost control while dancing with others in the procession and collapsed, Rasra Circle Officer Mohammad Faheem Qureshi said.

He was taken to Community Health Center in Siyar, where doctors declared him dead, Qureshi said.

Additional District Magistrate Devendra Pratap Singh and Additional Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar Jha reached the spot after receiving the news, he said.

"Initial indications suggest that Himanshu may have suffered a heart attack, but further investigation is underway," Qureshi added.

The body has been sent for a postmortem, he said.