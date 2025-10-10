UP: Man commits suicide after dispute with wife

Ballia (UP), Oct 10 (PTI) A 40-year-old man allegedly died by suicide on Friday following a domestic dispute with his wife in the Maniyar police station area of Uttar Pradesh, police said.

The deceased, identified as Jitendra Rajbhar alias Bagha Rajbhar, a resident of Chandu Pakad Ward No 4 in Maniyar town, allegedly hanged himself in a room at his home on Friday.

Station House Officer (SHO) Kausal Pathak stated that the police were informed about the incident in the afternoon, after which the body was sent for post-mortem examination.

According to family sources, Rajbhar had an argument with his wife, Pramila, in the morning before she left for her parental home. Shortly after her departure, he took the extreme step of ending his life. Rajbhar is survived by his two daughters and five sons, who were at school at the time of the incident.

The police are investigating to ascertain the circumstances surrounding his death, SHO Pathak added.