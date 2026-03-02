UP: Man, cousin killed as dumper runs over motorcycle in Mahoba

Banda (UP), Mar 2 (PTI) A man and his cousin died after a grit-laden dumper truck mowed down their motorcycle in Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba district on Monday evening, police said.

The accident occurred near Kali Pahadi village on the Kanpur-Sagar Highway in Kabrai area, Station House Officer (SHO) Manish Kumar Pandey said.

He said Munna Kushwaha (40) and his cousin Antaram (35), from Ramupura village in Chhatarpur district of neighbouring Madhya Pradesh, were killed in the accidents.

According to the SHO, the two were returning from Makbarai village when the dumper crushed their motorcycle around 6 pm. They were not wearing helmets at the time of the accident, he added.

After the accident, the driver and the cleaner abandoned the vehicle at the spot and fled, police said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination. The dumper has been impounded, and further investigation is underway, he added.