UP: Man cremates 'wife' in Gorakhpur, finds her alive 600 km away

Gorakhpur (UP), Jun 23 (PTI) A man who cremated his 40-year-old "wife" four days ago in this Uttar Pradesh district was reunited with her after she was found alive about 600 kilometres away in Jhansi, police said on Sunday.

Ram Sumer (60), a resident of Bansgaon in Gorakhpur, lodged a complaint that his wife Phoolmati had gone missing on June 15. Four days later, on June 19, a woman's body was found in the Uruva Bazaar area. Sumer identified the body as that of his wife and completed the last rites, the police said.

However, the case took a mysterious turn after her post-mortem revealed that the woman had been strangled to death, prompting a further probe, they added.

To nab the suspected killer, the police traced Phoolmati's mobile phone, which was found active about 600 kilometres away in Jhansi.

Call records showed frequent communication between Phoolmati and a number belonging to one Shubham from Sultanpur.

When questioned, Shubham told the police that Phoolmati was alive and he had brought her to Jhansi.

The police subsequently located her at the address provided by Shubham.

Sumer told the police that Phoolmati had left her paternal home on June 15 to return to his house but never arrived. After extensive searches, he reported her missing.

Superintendent of Police (South) Jitendra Kumar Tomar said the woman was sent back to her husband on Saturday after her statement was recorded. An investigation is underway to determine the connection among Sumer, Phoolmati, Shubham, and the dead woman who was cremated.

The police have also obtained CCTV camera footage showing a boy moving suspiciously and are re-investigating the case from a new angle, he said. PTI COR NAV SZM