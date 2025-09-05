UP: Man critically injured in acid attack by his girlfriend’s brother

Ballia (UP), Sep 5 (PTI) A man was beaten and attacked with acid in a village under Bansbeeh police station area here, allegedly by his girlfriend's brother and several others, police said on Friday.

The victim, identified as Rajkumar Tiwari, a resident of Husainabad village, was critically injured and admitted to a hospital in Varanasi.

According to police, a man from the nearby Bariarpur village called Tiwari to meet him on Thursday evening. Upon arrival, Tiwari was assaulted and had acid thrown on him before the attackers fled the scene.

Initially, Tiwari was rushed to the Community Health Centre in Bansdih. Due to the severity of his condition, doctors referred him to a hospital in Ballia and subsequently to Varanasi, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Station House Officer (SHO) Rakesh Upadhyay said on Friday that a case has been registered against Durgesh Pandey and three to four unidentified individuals under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) based on a complaint filed by Tiwari’s grandmother.

"It appears that the accused were against Tiwari's relationship with Durgesh Pandey's sister," said the SHO.

Police said Durgesh is absconding and will be nabbed soon.