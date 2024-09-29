UP man critically injured in tiger attack

Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), Sep 29 (PTI) A man was critically injured in a tiger attack on Sunday near a sugarcane field under Maheshpur range of South Kheri forest division, officials said.

Tejpal (40), a resident of Bhadaiya village, was attacked by a tiger, which was hiding in his sugarcane field, they said.

He sustained deep injuries on his head and face in the tiger attack, they said.

Other farmers working nearby chased the tiger away, and took Tejpal to the neighboring Gola health centre where he was provided initial treatment. He was later referred to the district hospital.

Sanjay Biswal, divisional forest officer (DFO), South Kheri forest division, said he spoke to the chief medical officer (CMO) who described the Tejpal's condition as serious but out of danger.

Biswal further said that the tiger that attacked Tejpal was different from the one that killed two persons in Maheshpur range -- first on August 27 and then on September 11.

Forest teams had already been deployed in the affected villages of Maheshpur range since August 28 and efforts were on to locate the tiger that caused two human casualties, he said.

The DFO added patrolling teams comprising field officials and tranquilising experts -- on two elephants --who are equipped with drone cameras and other equipment are monitoring the movements of the two tigers to trace and capture it.