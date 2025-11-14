UP: Man crushed to death by tractor during clash in Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur (UP), Nov 14 (PTI) A 32-year-old man was allegedly run over and killed by a tractor during a clash over a long-pending land dispute in Gorakhpur, police said on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Vipin Paswan from Jungle Mathia village. His father and two brothers were seriously injured in the incident, police added.

According to the police, the violence broke out on Thursday when the victims objected to an alleged attempt by the rival party to take control of the disputed farmland.

Superintendent of Police (North) Gyanendra said the accused has been arrested and the tractor used in the attack has been seized.

"Police teams are completing further legal formalities," he said.

Gopal Paswan (65) and his two sons were taken to the hospital. Two of them were admitted to AIIMS Gorakhpur, while the third is under treatment at the CHC in Chauri-Chaura. Meanwhile, Vipin's body has been sent to BRD Medical College for post-mortem examination, according to the SP.

Police said an FIR has been lodged against seven people based on a complaint filed by Vipin's sister-in-law.

According to officials, the dispute concerns 18 kathas of land between Roshan Singh of Gagda village and Gopal Paswan. Although Paswan had purchased the land nearly 17 years ago, Singh later had half of it transferred in his name, and the matter is still pending in court.

Tensions escalated when Roshan Singh's family allegedly arrived at the field to harvest paddy. When Paswan and his sons objected, a heated argument ensued, during which Singh allegedly drove a tractor over them, killing Vipin on the spot, police said.