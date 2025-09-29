UP: Man, daughter killed, son injured in illegal firecracker unit blast

Fatehpur (UP), Sep 29 (PTI) A 55-year-old man and his daughter were killed, and his son was critically injured here on Monday in an explosion at an alleged illegal firecracker unit, police said.

The incident occurred in the Rewadi Khurd village under the Kalyanpur police station area.

Police said Noor Mohammad, who was allegedly manufacturing firecrackers at his residence without a valid license, and his daughter Taiyyaba (20) died on the spot, while his son Ali Sher (28) sustained serious injuries.

Ali was rushed to the district hospital and was later shifted to the Lala Lajpat Rai (LLR) Hospital in Kanpur, they added.

Mohammad held a fireworks license in his wife Hasina’s name, which was under renewal at the time of the incident, Superintendent of Police (SP) Anoop Kumar Singh said.

A preliminary probe revealed lapses in monitoring, which led to prompt action against the erring police personnel, officials said.

"Station House officer (SHO), Kalyanpur, Shailesh Kumar Singh and three others, including a sub-inspector (SI) and two constables, were placed under suspension for their alleged negligence," Singh said.

An inquiry has been instituted into the matter, and additional SP (Fatehpur) Mahendra Pal Singh has been directed to conduct a probe and submit the fact-finding report within the stipulated deadline. PTI COR ABN ANM ABN ANM MNK MNK