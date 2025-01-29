UP: Man detained for 'sexually assaulting', killing stray dog in Mathura

Mathura (UP), Feb 20 (PTI) A man has been taken into custody for allegedly sexually assaulting and killing a stray female dog here, police said on Friday.

According to police, the incident came to light when residents spotted the dog carcass lying in bushes behind the accused's house in Gaura Nagar area of Vrindavan. Blood-stained bedding was also found nearby, and traces of blood were allegedly seen inside the house.

Enraged over the discovery, locals allegedly thrashed the accused -- blackening his face -- and paraded him in the locality before handing him over to the police.

Circle Officer (Sadar) Peetam Pal Singh said the accused was identified as Bihari (35), a daily wage labourer and resident of Gaura Nagar.

Police said he was married about 10 years ago and his wife died two years back.

Locals alleged that on Thursday night, the man lured the stray female dog into his house on the pretext of feeding it and later committed the crime before dumping the carcass in the bushes.

The officer said the accused has been detained and is being questioned.

The officer said the accused has been detained and is being questioned.

A detailed probe is underway and appropriate legal action under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and other relevant provisions will be taken if the allegations are substantiated, he added.