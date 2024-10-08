UP: Man dies after being kidnapped, assaulted and poisoned in Bhadohi

Bhadohi (UP), Oct 8 (PTI) A 26-year-old man who was allegedly kidnapped from Jaunpur district and later left near a pond here in the Suriyawan area after being assaulted and given poison died on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

"The youth was found sitting near a pond in Birampur village and appeared disoriented. He was seen struggling to walk and eventually collapsed after an hour. When police arrived, he was still alive but unable to speak, likely due to the consumption of a toxic substance," Additional Superintendent of Police Tej Veer Singh said.

Vivek Yadav (26), son of Shankar Lal Yadav from Magroom village in Jaunpur's Barsathi police station area, died shortly afterward.

"There were no visible injury marks on his body," Singh added.

Citing details from Jaunpur police, Singh said that Vivek had been missing since October 6 following a dispute with some individuals. His father, Shankar Lal, filed a kidnapping complaint on October 7, naming two suspects along with unidentified individuals.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, and further legal action is being coordinated with Jaunpur police, he added.