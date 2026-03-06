UP: Man dies after bike collides with heard of nilgai

Saharanpur (UP), Mar 6 (PTI) A 56-year-old man died after his motorcycle collided with a herd of nilgai in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday night in Salempur Balwantpur village, they said.

Station House Officer Pravesh Sharma said Satish Saini, husband of village head Poonam Saini, had gone to his field to switch off an electric motor.

While returning home on his motorcycle, a herd of nilgai suddenly appeared on the road. He lost control of the vehicle and fell on the road after ramming into the bovines, he said.

The nilgais ran over Saini, leaving him seriously injured, the officer said.

Saini informed his family about the accident over the phone, after which they rushed to the spot and took him to a hospital in Saharanpur.

Doctors referred him to a higher medical centre due to his critical condition and he was being taken to Max Hospital in Dehradun, but he died on the way, the police said.