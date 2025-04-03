UP: Man dies after falling into boiling sugarcane juice, family alleges murder

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Apr 3 (PTI) A man died after falling into boiling sugarcane juice at a jaggery manufacturing unit in here on Thursday, with his family alleging that he was deliberately thrown into the juice, police said.

The incident occurred in Harinagar village, Purkazi area when a labourer, 30-year-old Shokendra fell into boiling sugarcane juice while making Jaggery, Station House Officer (SHO) Jaivir Singh said.

He said the body has been sent for post mortem and an investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, Shokendra's family has alleged that he was deliberately thrown into the boiling juice.

Police are investigating all aspects of the case, including the family's allegations, the SHO said.