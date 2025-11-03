UP: Man dies after his e-rickshaw overturns in Ghazipur

Ghazipur (UP), Nov 3 (PTI) A 55-year-old man died after his e-rickshaw overturned here, police said on Monday.

According to police, the incident occurred on Sunday when Ramshailesh Gupta, a native of Narni village under Rasra police station of Ballia district, was travelling in an e-rickshaw.

Gupta was going towards the four-lane highway on Sunday with some of his luggage on the e-rickshaw when it suddenly went out of control and overturned near the Shadiabad turn. He suffered serious injuries in the accident.

Police took him to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem examination, police said. PTI COR NAV ARB HIG