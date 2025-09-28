UP: Man dies after misunderstanding leads to brawl with neighbour

Ballia (UP), Sep 28 (PTI) A 40-year-old man died in Maniyar police station area here on Saturday evening following a brawl with neighbours that police attributed to a misunderstanding.

Police have since arrested four accused, including one woman, in connection with the death.

The victim, Moharram Hasmi, succumbed to injuries sustained during the altercation in Uttar Tola, ward number 14.

Senior police officials, including Superintendent of Police (SP) Omveer Singh, rushed to the scene to control the situation.

Singh told reporters that a preliminary investigation indicated the dispute began over a fatal miscommunication.

He said Hasmi was allegedly in an intoxicated state on Saturday evening and was using abusive language directed at his own mother. However, his neighbours mistakenly believed that Hasmi was directing the insults toward their mother.

This confusion escalated into an argument and physical assault between the two parties.

Moharram suffered a severe head injury and was rushed to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Maniyar, where he died during treatment.

His body has been sent to the district hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Maniyar Police Station, Kaushal Pathak, said on Sunday that a case was registered late Saturday night based on a complaint filed by the deceased's brother, Arman.

The four individuals named in the FIR were Rajneesh, Manish, Lallan and Manju Devi. They have been charged under Section 105 (Culpable Homicide Not Amounting to Murder) of BNS. SHO Pathak confirmed that all four accused were arrested on Sunday, and further investigation is underway. PTI COR CDN AMJ AMJ