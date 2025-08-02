UP: Man dies after police interrogation in Etah, family alleges torture

Etah (UP), Aug 2 (PTI) A 23-year-old man in Etah district died allegedly after being assaulted in police custody, prompting authorities to order an inquiry into the matter, officials said on Saturday.

Satyaveer Kumar, from Chandrabhanpur village, was detained for questioning on suspicion of eloping with a local girl.

His family claimed he was brutally assaulted in the police station and subjected to third-degree torture, leaving him critically injured. They further alleged that he was left in a near-dead state late at night and died shortly after being released from custody on Friday.

Additionally, the family filed a complaint calling for a case to be registered against Sub-Inspector Surendra Singh and other police personnel involved in the incident, demanding their suspension and arrest.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shyam Narayan Singh stated that the sub-inspector summoned Satyaveer in connection with a missing girl case from March. He was accompanied by his brother for questioning and returned home afterwards. The family alleged that Satyaveer hanged himself at home after leaving the police station, the SSP said.

Subsequently, the sub-inspector and another officer were sent to the police lines, and a probe was initiated against three constables.

The exact cause of the man's death will be ascertained after the post-mortem report, the officer mentioned, adding that CCTV footage from the police station will also be examined.

Meanwhile, the investigation has been handed over to the Additional Superintendent of Police, the SSP added.