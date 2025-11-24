UP: Man dies after scooter hits stationary truck in Chandauli; one injured

Chandauli (UP), Nov 24 (PTI) A 25-year-old man died and another was injured after their scooter rammed into a parked truck here, police said on Monday.

Piyush (25) and Vinayak (27) -- residents of Bagahi Kumbhpur -- were returning home on a scooter on Sunday night and were allegedly under the influence of alcohol when the incident took place in Sayyadraja area, Station House Officer B P Pandey said.

Near the Bharat petrol pump, their scooter went out of control and crashed into a truck parked on the roadside, he said.

Piyush died on the spot while Vinayak sustained serious injuries, he added.

The body has been sent for postmortem examination and further legal proceedings are underway, the police added. PTI COR KIS ARB ARB