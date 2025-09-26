UP: Man dies after village headman opens fire at his child's naming ceremony

Shahjahanpur (UP), Sep 26 (PTI) A man died after a village headman allegedly opened fire at his child's naming ceremony for not being invited, police said on Friday.

According to police, the incident occurred late Thursday night.

Avneesh Kumar (23) was hosting a feast as part of his son's naming ceremony event in Mohanpur village.

The village headman, Sukhdev (48), who was not invited to the function, arrived at the venue and began firing. Police sources say that two rounds were fired.

During which, a bullet struck Avneesh, Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Dwivedi told PTI. He was then rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

"In the ensuing chaos, the deceased's family members and guests held the accused at the scene and subjected him to a severe beating. Sukhdev sustained serious injuries and has been admitted to the hospital, where his condition remains serious," the officer said.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem, and a search for the weapon used in the crime is underway, SP Dwivedi said. PTI COR CDN SHS HIG