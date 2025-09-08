UP: Man dies as house roof collapses; wife, children escape unhurt

Saharanpur (UP), Sep 8 (PTI) A 35-year-old man was killed after the roof of his dilapidated house collapsed in Saharanpur district early Monday, police said.

His wife and three children had a narrow escape as they were sleeping in another part of the house.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain told PTI that the incident occurred in Mohalla Guzran under Gangoh police station limits.

According to police, the victim, identified as Afsaroon, was sleeping inside one portion of his mud house when the roof, which had been leaking due to continuous rainfall in recent days, caved in around dawn.

He was trapped under the debris and died on the spot, Jain said.

The police, with the help of neighbours, retrieved the body from the rubble and sent it for a post-mortem.

Officials said Afsaroon used to work as a labourer with masons to support his family.