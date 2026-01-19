UP: Man dies by suicide after killing wife

Kushinagar (UP), Jan 19 (PTI) A man allegedly killed his wife by slitting her throat and then died by suicide in the Tarya Sujan police station area of the Kushinagar district, police said on Monday. According to the police, the couple had a love marriage four months ago.

The incident occurred on Sunday at around 9 pm. Additional Superintendent of Police Siddharth Verma and other officers arrived at the scene to investigate, while police and a forensic team collected evidence.

According to the police, Arun Sharma (22) of Badhai Tola in Tarya Sujan was in a relationship with Neha (20), a woman from the Dalit community in Vishunpura. The couple wed in November 2025 at a temple against their families' wishes. However, Arun's family later accepted the marriage, and he began living with his wife in his ancestral home.

According to the villagers, at around 9 pm on Sunday, Arun and Neha had an argument over an undisclosed matter, following which family members intervened to calm the situation.

Neha, feeling upset, went into another room, with Arun following her. He then allegedly slit his wife's throat with a sickle that was lying nearby, killing her as she lay on the bed.

Following this, Arun allegedly hanged himself from a hook on the ceiling. Family members were shocked to discover Neha lying in a pool of blood and Arun hanging from the noose, officials said.

News of the incident spread rapidly throughout the village, leading to a gathering of locals. The village watchman subsequently notified the police. Upon receiving the information, Tarya Sujan's SHO Ram Sahay Chauhan arrived at the scene.

The police are currently gathering more information regarding the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Keshav Kumar told reporters that the exact reason behind the argument between the husband and wife remains unclear and confirmed that there were no other individuals in the house during the incident.

The family of the deceased woman has been informed, and the reasons for the incident are expected to emerge soon, Kumar said, adding that further legal action is being taken as the investigation continues.

The bodies of both deceased individuals have been sent for post-mortem examination, police said.