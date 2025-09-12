UP man dies by suicide alleging harassment by wife, in-laws; records videos to narrate distress

Meerut (UP), Sep 12 (PTI) A 40-year-old man from Meerut died by suicide after allegedly facing continuous harassment from his wife and in-laws, police said on Friday.

Before consuming poison, he recorded three videos narrating his distress and disputes with his wife.

SP City Ayush Vikram Singh said the police received information about the incident in the Lisari Gate area on Thursday and sent the body for post-mortem examination.

"Preliminary inquiry has revealed that the deceased, identified as Jaan Mohammad, was embroiled in disputes with his wife, brother-in-law and other members of his in-laws' family. He took the extreme step allegedly due to this ongoing conflict. The videos he recorded before his death are being examined," Singh said.

Based on a complaint filed by the deceased's brother, the police have registered a case of mental and physical harassment and abetment to suicide against wife Shehnaz, mother-in-law Ahmed Nisha, brothers-in-law Israr, Shan Mohammad, Qasim and Qasif, and relatives Salauddin and Salman. Efforts are underway to trace and apprehend the accused, officials said.

The deceased's brother, Aas Mohammad, alleged that Shehnaz had been living at her parental home in Jalalabad, Muradnagar, for the past two weeks and had been insisting that the house be transferred in her name. He claimed that three months ago, Shehnaz had consumed acid over the dispute and was in the hospital even on the day of their daughter's wedding.

Aas Mohammad further alleged that Shehnaz and her family regularly threatened Jaan Mohammad with false cases, causing him immense stress.

In the three videos, lasting five, four-and-a-half and three-and-a-half minutes, the deceased purportedly said he had mortgaged the house and sold his tempo to fund his wife's treatment.

He also expressed his wish that the house be given to his four unmarried daughters after his death.

The police said further action will follow based on the post-mortem report and forensic analysis of the videos.