UP: Man dies by suicide in Etawah over domestic dispute

Etawah (UP), Sep 16 (PTI) A 35-year-old man allegedly died by suicide in Etawah district on Tuesday morning following a domestic dispute, police said.

The incident took place at Dibhauil village under the Chakarnagar police station area, where Sunil Kumar Nishad was found hanging inside his house, SHO Sudhir Kumar Singh said.

According to his family members, Sunil Kumar often had arguments with his wife. Two days ago, his wife left for her maternal home with their four children after a quarrel, leaving Sunil disturbed.

He allegedly took the extreme step on Tuesday morning, the SHO said, citing family members.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and further investigation will be carried out based on the report, the officer added. PTI COR KIS ARI