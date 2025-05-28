UP man dies in Chandigarh after being infected with COVID

Chandigarh, May 28 (PTI) A 40-year-old man who tested positive for COVID died Wednesday at the Government Medical College and Hospital Sector 32 here, an official said.

The patient, hailed from Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh, was referred from Ludhiana with respiratory issues, the official said.

He tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday and was kept in the hospital. He died early Wednesday.

This is the first case of COVID-19 in Chandigarh after the recent surge in the infection in many parts of the country. PTI CHS VN VN