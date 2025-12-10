UP man dies in porch collapse caused by fighting monkeys

Shahjahanpur (UP), Dec 10 (PTI) A 35-year-old man was crushed to death after a porch collapsed on him due to a troop of monkeys jumping on it, police said on Wednesday.

Circle Officer (Tilhar) Jyoti Yadav said the incident took place Tuesday night in Kheda Rath village under the Jaitipur Police Station limits.

Umesh Kumar was lying on a cot beneath the porch outside his house when fighting monkeys jumped onto the porch, causing it to collapse, she said.

By the time police pulled him out, he was dead.

Umesh Kumar's family refused a post-mortem, the officer said. PTI COR KIS SMV VN VN